May 22, 1942—Oct. 30, 2021

ADIRONDACK — Edward F. Islas, 79, of Adirondack, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Lyon Mountain, NY on May 22, 1942 the son of Francis and Katherine (Silage) Islas.

Ed left Lyon Mountain in his early twenties and made his home in Adirondack, NY. He was a construction laborer with the Laborers Union Local 186 for many years. Ed was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping and telling stories of his adventures and success! He loved playing pinochle for hours on end with his brothers at family gatherings. Even at the age of 79, he was still “quick as a cat” with his quarter grabbing trick and continued to amaze everyone.

He was predeceased by his parents, his six brothers: Francis “Hawk,” William, Thomas, John, Bernard, and Vince Islas, a sister-in-law, Mary (Hawk) and nephew Ted.

He is survived by his son Andy (Amanda) Jeffords of West Plains, MO; and grandchildren: Thomas, Trevor, Taylor and Trentin; a daughter, Nicole Islas of Nashua, NH; and granddaughter Rebecca. He is also survived by four sisters-in-law: Gem, Greta, Mary and Joan; many nieces and nephews; as well as great-nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

Visitation will be from 11:30-12:00 p.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, Lyon Mountain on Saturday, November 20, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department, 6590 NY-8, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad St. in Plattsburgh, (518) 561-3980. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.