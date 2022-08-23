Oct. 20, 1953—Aug. 20, 2022

CORINTH — Edward F. Hill, 68, of Antone Mountain Road, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 20, 2022 at his home.

Born on October 20, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late George and Grace (Williams) Hill.

Ed was a lifelong resident of Corinth and attended Corinth High School.

He was first employed at Bennett’s Furniture Store as a stock boy and later joined Jack Lawrence as a man of many trades. Some may remember him sitting at the carving station at Jack’s Place for the famous Friday night buffet. When Jack’s closed, Ed became a well-known custodian at the Corinth Elementary School, until his retirement in 2017.

Ed served for several years as a volunteer firefighter with the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed his drives around town and could often be found having an early morning cup of coffee at Stewart’s.

He also treasured his outings with his good friend, Tracy, whether it be grocery shopping, doctor’s appointments, lunch or a trip to the Racino. He was a good man, and of course if you knew him, stubborn.

Survivors include three children: John Hill (Lori) of Queensbury, Tina Grey (Rob Westad) of Hadley and Kim Thompson (Ken) of Porter Corners; six grandchildren: Savannah Cousins, Morgan Thompson, Lindsey Grey, Madison Thompson, Jaxon Hill and Alexis Hill; one great-grandson, Rygin; one sister who he was very close to, Rose Farr of Corinth; his dear friends that he had amazing friendships with: Tracy Aldous and David Emery; as well as a nephew, Gary Farr, who stepped up to answer so many of Ed’s demands.

At Ed’s request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

A reception and celebration of Ed’s life, will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Corinth Fire House, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth (Please use West Maple Street entrance).

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ed’s name to the Corinth Vol. Fire Department, 16 Saratoga Avenue, Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.