Jan. 14, 1940 — Aug. 29, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on the eve of his son’s funeral, Edward F. Breeyear, 79, passed away unexpectedly at home with his beloved wife by his side. Ed was born in his family’s home on Jan. 14, 1940. He was the son of William T. and Veronica J. (Barot) Breeyear. Ed attended Hudson Falls High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army in September of 1959. He was an active member in the American Legion Post 574, where he chaired the Children and Youth committee that organized events for local children. He served on the board, the colorguard and assisted in weekly Bingo games. The Post honored him for his service by awarding him Legionnaire of the Year 2002.
On June 17, 1967, Ed married Shirley A. Rouse of Cambridge. They spent 52 years together, enjoying trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and their local fun spot, the Saratoga Racino. Ed retired after a long career in the paper industry, including Finch Paper and Valcour mills.
Ed was an avid walker and was frequently spotted around town. He enjoyed routine visits with his sisters and brothers, as well as his special cousin, George Barot. He loved cars. He loved driving cars, washing cars, and attending local car shows such as the Lake George Car Show, as well as watching them on TV.
In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his son, Edward J. Breeyear, who passed suddenly only nine days prior, and a brother-in-law, Bruce Inglee.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Shirley A. Breeyear; two daughters, Margaret J. (Bill) Hamilton, of Bow, New Hampshire, and Deborah A. (Hashim) Hamdani, of Elgin, Illinois; as well as his daughter-in-law, Lisa (Leroux) Breeyear, of Queesbury; four grandchildren, Amanda and Matthew Hamilton of Bow, New Hampshire, Amira and Gabriel Hamdani of Elgin, Illinois; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Inglee and Deborah J. Breeyear, both of Hudson Falls; two brothers, William F. (Claudia) Breeyear of Melbourne, Florida, and Timothy T. (Nancy) Breeyear of Hudson Falls; brothers-in-law, Charles Rouse and Joseph (Nancy) Rouse of Cambridge; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At his request, there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Mary’s-St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Hudson Falls, with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch, pastor, officiating.
Following the service, the Patriot Guard Riders New York will escort to a graveside ceremony with the American Legion Color Guard Post No. 574 of Hudson Falls, to provide military honors at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or your local Rescue Squad.
We wish to extend a sincere thank you to all family and friends who have been so supportive to us during this time of our double loss.
Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804 or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
