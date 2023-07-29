GRANVILLE — Edward Eugene “Gene” Knipes, 88, of Granville, NY, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 in Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Gene was born in Rutland, VT, to Edward Earl and Jane (Fallon) Knipes. The family moved from Rutland to West Pawlet, eventually settling in Granville, NY.

Gene graduated from Granville High School in 1953 and went on to SUNY Morrisville on a football scholarship to study agriculture.

After two years at Morrisville, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in June of 1955, served on active duty until June of 1959, and the Reserves until June of 1963.

On Jan. 2, 1960, he married Elaine Marie Gould and remained married until her passing in July of 1998. They had two sons, Ken and Christopher.

Gene joined the Carpenter’s Union in July of 1961. He served as an Officer of the local union for several years before they merged with Glens Falls. He remained in the union until he retired in 1994.

Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching football on TV. He enjoyed hanging out with family at special events or even just a barbeque in the backyard. For years he enjoyed (or on occasion, pretended to enjoy!) whatever new breakfast recipe his son would make for their weekly Sunday breakfasts. He loved being “Big Poppa” to all the great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all of us.

Gene was predeceased by his wife, Elaine, on July 3, 1998. He was also predeceased by his sister, Carol Bouton (Bob), sister, Pat Volk (Joe), brother, Joe Knipes, his parents, Jane and Earl, and sister-in-law, Shelia Knipes.

Gene is survived by his sons: Ken Knipes (Linda) of Pawlet, VT and Christopher Knipes (husband, Gary Stiles) of Camas, WA; his brothers: Bob Knipes (Myrt) and Terry Knipes; sisters: Mary Willey, Sandy Knipes, Sue Vincent, and Nan Carroll (Jerry); in-laws: Sharon Knipes, Richard Gould (Terry), Mary Emery (Bernie), and Charles Gould; grandchildren: Sarah Boyer (Brett), Deryk Knipes (Emily), Kaycee Eastman (Kyle), Charlie Cole, and Christina Cole; great-grandchildren: Cameron Boyer, Alexis Montgomery, Logan Knipes, Emma Boyer, Brynna Knipes, Makinley Knipes, Brantley Boyer, Daniel Eastman, and Rylynn Knipes; also, one great-great-grandson, Dante Giles; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held graveside at a date to be determined.