July 14, 1961 — July 23, 2019
FORT ANN — Following a courageous battle with cancer, Edward “Eddie” William Monahan, 58, of Fort Ann, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Eddie was born July 14, 1961 in Glens Falls, to William and Laura (Walkup) Monahan. He was raised in Burlington, Vermont where he graduated from Burlington High School. As a child, he spent his summers in West Fort Ann with his grandparents, Edward and Florence “Tink” Monahan. Soon after graduating high school, he moved to Fort Ann and began a career in the sheet metal industry. He recently retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 83 after nearly 35 years of service.
Eddie enjoyed hunting and ice fishing with his friends and family, particularly his two sons. During the spring and summer months he enjoyed four wheeling with his friends and sons. Above all things, was Eddie’s love for people and his loyalty. He possessed the unique ability to talk to and make friends with anyone he crossed paths with. He spent many of his days driving around his beloved hometown of Fort Ann, “runnin’ the roads,” stopping at various places to visit with family and friends. “Goodbye” was never part of his vocabulary; upon departure, he preferred to say “tell everyone I said hello.”
Eddie’s family was of the greatest importance to him. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Monahan; his three children, Chelsie L. Monahan (Joseph Charron) of Clifton Park, Jeremiah E. Monahan (Crystal Noble) of Fort Ann and Nathan J. Monahan (Jessica Monahan) of Fort Ann; and his two stepchildren, Heidi M. Rivers of Hudson Falls and Gerald “BJ” Rivers of Glens Falls, whom he embraced and loved as his own. He took pride in the way he, his wife, Charlene Monahan, and his first wife and lifelong friend, Terrie (Hayes) Monahan raised their family together. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Wyatt Emmett Monahan, Jayce Aubrey Constance, Aaron Patrick Rivers and Torey Cameron Rivers; his siblings, Bonnie (Monahan) Allard, Edie (Monahan) McCormick (Richard McCormick), William S. Monahan and Colin “Andy” Monahan (Christy Monahan); his father, William E. Monahan; and his beloved cats, Miss Molly and Moe Man Monahan. He is predeceased by his loving mother, Laura Ann (Walkup) Monahan; maternal grandparents, Raymond and Olive Walkup; and paternal grandparents, Edward and Florence “Tink” Monahan.
Eddie took great comfort in the outpouring of support from his many friends and family during his battle with cancer, for which he was eternally grateful. Eddie and his family were especially grateful for the support and companionship his best friends, Eddie and Laurie Barot provided throughout his most difficult of times. Their time spent with him over the last year provided great comfort and a positive distraction from the battle he was facing.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Masons Funeral Home in Fort Ann. Per Eddie’s wishes, the family invites all to join an Irish Wake in celebration of his life at the Full Moon Bar and Grill on Glen Lake Road in Queensbury, immediately following calling hours.
A burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski, Vermont. A gathering to celebrate his life will follow. Please contact Edie McCormick at vtmemorial@gmail.com for additional information.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center of Glens Falls Hospital.
