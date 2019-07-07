June 15, 1931 — June 18, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Edward “Ed” Leonard Davis, 88, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and formerly of Glens Falls, died peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
Ed was born June 15, 1931 in Biddeford, Maine and grew up in Kennebunk, Maine. He was the son of the late Donald Francis and Gladys Winnifred Dow Davis of Kennebunk and Sebago Lake, Maine.
After graduating from Kennebunk High School in 1949, a professional baseball career in the Boston Red Sox Organization was cut short by the Korean War. Instead of being drafted, Ed quit baseball and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served from 1950-1953 in the 82nd Airborne, 7th Infantry Division, 8th Army and 865th Anti-aircraft Artillery. He fought in the Battle of Inchon, the Battle of Seoul and the Push to the 38th Parallel. He earned a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars for Valor.
In 1953, Ed Davis used the G.I. Bill to attend The University of Maine, Orono, where he met his wife, Elizabeth N. M. Prentiss, and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in education. Ed and Liz married on April 12, 1958 at the University of Maine. He later earned his Master of Science degree from SUNY Cortland and SUNY Albany. In 1958, Ed and his wife taught at Patten Academy in Patten, Maine. In 1959, Ed and his beloved wife moved to Glens Falls, where they both taught and raised a family. Ed’s wife, Elizabeth, died of cancer in June 1985 in Glens Falls.
Ed Davis was a longtime physical education teacher, Glens Falls Junior High School Red-Blue football coach and a highly successful Glens Falls High School basketball coach. During the summers of the 1960s, he was the swimming instructor at Camp Jadamada, a place of fond memories for many. Ed retired from teaching in 1985, but continued to coach Red-Blue Junior High School football for a total of 33 years until 1992. Coach Davis loved helping young people to be better persons and he mentored many young people in his lifetime. In the gym class or in sports, he was strict but always fair. He had great character and was the consummate gentleman who preached the importance of taking responsibility for one’s own actions. He had such a style that it was common practice for students and players to impersonate Coach with his sayings and speeches. There is an entire generation of people today who remember that being called “ugly” was a compliment to be earned, you had better “get organized” and “you have to have character because life is not a bowl of cherries.”
Ed was a lifetime member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon National Fraternity, The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War. He was also active in Boy Scouts, Pep Club, Red Cross, Adult Education, Little League and other Groups in the Glens Falls area.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth N. M. Prentiss Davis; and his nephew, William “Red” Smith.
He is survived by his twin sister, Barbara Helen Smith of Kennebunk, Maine; two sons, Dr. Michael Kevin (Barbara Joan) Davis and Dr. Peter Mark (Vanessa) Davis; two loving daughters, Lisa Ann (Marc Gendron) Davis and Linda Gail (Eric) Davis-Hutcherson; grandchildren, Christine Elizabeth (Jeremy) McNutt, Dr. Kevin Michael (Amy) Davis, Nicolette Lillian Gendron, Alexandra Elizabeth Gendron, Vaughn Davis Gendron, Austin Alexander Hutcherson and Myles Maness Davis Hutcherson; and four great-grandchildren, Jonah Michael McNutt, Easton Andrew McNutt, Briley Katherine McNutt and Eli Patrick Davis; and nephew, Robert Leander Smith.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Singleton, Sullivan, Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral service will be held at noon, preceded by visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Singleton, Sullivan, Potter Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
