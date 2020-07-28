Edward 'Ed' Francis Lopez

Ed was a worker all his life. He began his construction career with his father and eventually attained 62 years of membership with the Operating Engineers Local No. 106, now known as Local No. 158. As a teenager, he began working “setting pins” in the local bowling alley, which may have led to his passion for bowling. Ed was humbly proud of his 256 game/729 triple with O’Connor’s Old Station Team. As a life member of the Greenwich Elks Club, Ed was always willing to lend a hand especially showcasing his cooking talents. He will be fondly remembered for his famous Spanish Rice. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman learning the tricks of the trade from his father, his Polish aunts and uncles. He enjoyed many hunting seasons on the woodlot with his son-in-law. Poppie, as he was affectionately known, took pride in his granddaughters reeling in the big ones at the Lake, watching their school programs and track meets. Ed took credit for teaching his daughter to cook and later enjoyed the benefits of Lori’s lessons, especially pumpkin pies and liver pate at Christmas and chocolate anything year-round! Ed was a HUGE New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to ballgames with his son. While wintering with Libby in New Smyrna Beach, Ed spent many evenings playing cards with friends at the Captain’s Quarters, sitting on the balcony overlooking the intracoastal watching the dolphins and manatees, dining out at all the local venues and enjoying the riverboat cruises.