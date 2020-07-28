Feb. 18, 1938 — July 25, 2020
COSSAYUNA — Edward “Ed” Francis Lopez, 82, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home in Cossayuna with his family at his side.
Ed was born Feb. 18, 1938, in Witherbee, the eldest of seven children to Anna Teresa (O’Kusky) Lopez and Benjamin Arevalo Lopez. He was a graduate of Keeseville Central School, Class of 1956. Upon graduation, Ed proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps noting it was tough, but something everyone should do.
Ed was a worker all his life. He began his construction career with his father and eventually attained 62 years of membership with the Operating Engineers Local No. 106, now known as Local No. 158. As a teenager, he began working “setting pins” in the local bowling alley, which may have led to his passion for bowling. Ed was humbly proud of his 256 game/729 triple with O’Connor’s Old Station Team. As a life member of the Greenwich Elks Club, Ed was always willing to lend a hand especially showcasing his cooking talents. He will be fondly remembered for his famous Spanish Rice. Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman learning the tricks of the trade from his father, his Polish aunts and uncles. He enjoyed many hunting seasons on the woodlot with his son-in-law. Poppie, as he was affectionately known, took pride in his granddaughters reeling in the big ones at the Lake, watching their school programs and track meets. Ed took credit for teaching his daughter to cook and later enjoyed the benefits of Lori’s lessons, especially pumpkin pies and liver pate at Christmas and chocolate anything year-round! Ed was a HUGE New York Yankees fan and enjoyed going to ballgames with his son. While wintering with Libby in New Smyrna Beach, Ed spent many evenings playing cards with friends at the Captain’s Quarters, sitting on the balcony overlooking the intracoastal watching the dolphins and manatees, dining out at all the local venues and enjoying the riverboat cruises.
Ed is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Thygesen Lopez; his daughter, Lori Lopez-Hammond (Lewis) and their children (his granddaughters) Kayli and Kara; his son, Dana Lopez (Jen); his sisters, Carmen (Jerry) Dobbs and Gloria Bennett; his brothers, Steve Lopez, Michael Lopez and Roman Lopez (Lola); his sister-in-law, Barbara Rymph (John); his brother-in-law, Warren Thygesen; his aunt Josephine Yelle; his uncles Carl O’Kusky (Joyce) and Constantine “Tooky” O’Kusky; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Benjamin Lopez; his brother-in-law, Earl Bennett; his sisters-in-law, Mary Lopez & Diane Lopez; his nieces, Chrissy (Dobbs) Doner and Lisa Rymph; and his nephew, Benjamin Bennett.
A special thank you to the girls from Fort Hudson Home Care for their compassionate care in his final days.
Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 E. Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will be conducted immediately thereafter. Burial with military honors will follow at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.
Please be advised that the gathering size within our funeral home will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s memory to the Veteran’s & Community Housing Coalition, 20 Prospect St., Building 2, Suite 313, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
