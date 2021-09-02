Sept. 21, 1957—Aug. 30, 2021

GREENWICH — Edward “Crazy Ed” Staats, 91, of Pleasant Villa Trailer Park, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Born on July 30, 1930, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Augustus and Sophia (Ryder) Staats.

On September 21, 1957, Ed married Eleanor Peterson in Queens.

He worked on Wall Street for almost 19 years. Upon moving to this area, he became employed at the Glens Falls Hospital, where he worked for 8 1/2 years before retiring.

Ed is predeceased by several brothers and sisters.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Eleanor (Peterson) Staats of Greenwich; he is survived by a brother, Donald Staats and his wife, Marjorie; and several nieces and nephews

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay St. in Glens Falls.