{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 12, 1933 — Aug. 27, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Edward Collins, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Nov. 12, 1933 in Hobart, he was the son of the late Smith and Annise (Harrington) Collins.

Ed graduated from South Kortright Central School in 1952. For many years he worked at numerous Agways in the area, including Fort Edward, Salem and Greenwich. Ed retired as the store manager from the Fort Edward Agway.

In 1953, Ed married Shirley Kelley at the Methodist Church in Stanford. Ed joined the New York National Guard in Oneonta; he served for six years as Sergeant E15. He was a member of Hobart Fire Department, Schenevus Fire Department, Fort Edward Lions Club and Hoffman Game and Fish Club.

Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his daughter, Phyllis Collins; his sister, Linda Mondore; and his brother, Frank Collins.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Shirley; his children, Thomas Collins and his wife, Dawn, of Fort Ann, Scott Collins and his wife, Heidi, of Hudson Falls, Brenda Flack and her husband, David, of Fort Edward and Janice Collins Taylor of South Glens Falls; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Betty Dudley, Dorothy Accurso, Patty Hasbrouck and Martha Steadman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Ed’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow the Memorial Service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

For online condolences and to view Ed’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments