Edward Charles Ritchie

July 10, 1936 — April 8, 2020

HEBRON — Edward “Pops” Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020.

Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the third child of eight, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Samuel and Emily (Powell) Ritchie.

Ed lived and worked on the family farm until he joined the Marines where he proudly served from 1955-59. While in the Marines he was fortunate to meet and fall in love with Kit, his beloved wife of 43 years.

He worked as a teacher, though only for a short time. However, he passed on his knowledge of his craft and life experience to anyone willing to learn. He had a passion for geography and history, particularly Native American culture. But make no mistake his greatest joy in life was his family. As his family expanded with the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren, it was easy to see the love in his eyes when they were around, especially the two great granddaughters.

Ed was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He held a special place in the entire community, as many affectionately knew him as “Pops.”