Edward Charles Ritchie

July 10, 1936 — April 8, 2020
HEBRON — Edward “Pops” Ritchie passed away on April 8, 2020.
Ed was born on July 10, 1936 the third child of eight, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Samuel and Emily (Powell) Ritchie.
Ed lived and worked on the family farm until he joined the Marines where he proudly served from 1955-59. While in the Marines he was fortunate to meet and fall in love with Kit, his beloved wife of 43 years.
He worked as a teacher, though only for a short time. However, he passed on his knowledge of his craft and life experience to anyone willing to learn. He had a passion for geography and history, particularly Native American culture. But make no mistake his greatest joy in life was his family. As his family expanded with the addition of grandchildren and great grandchildren, it was easy to see the love in his eyes when they were around, especially the two great granddaughters.
Ed was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He held a special place in the entire community, as many affectionately knew him as “Pops.”
Pops was predeceased by his parents Sam and Emily; his brothers, Paul and Joseph; his sister, Shirley Ann; and his wife, Catherine “Kit” (Byrnes) Ritchie.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Michael (Christine Schrage) of Great Falls, Montana, Jeffrey (Sheila Marshall) Galway, Colleen Fuller of Granville, and Erin Ritchie (Jim Koines) of Ballston Spa. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Lauren Mignin (Peter), Sarah Rhodes (Grant), Christopher Fuller (Merribeth), Emily Fuller, Matthew Fuller, and Kitsy Wilcox; and two great granddaughters, Hadleigh and Harper Fuller; as well as his son-in-law; Robert Fuller of Hartford; his brothers, Pat Ritchie (Carolyn), and Gary Ritchie; his sisters, Mary Masden (Garland), Linda Kibler (Warren); and many nieces and nephews.
Those who wish to remember Pops in a special way are encouraged to support St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-995 in his memory.
Pop’s burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with Kit.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
