April 13, 1930 — July 10, 2019
SCHENECTADY and QUEENSBURY — Edward Charles Hooker, 89, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 10, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Ed had his devoted granddaughter by his side when he passed.
Edward Charles Hooker was born on April 13, 1930 to the late William and Francis (Borowski) Hooker.
Edward, known to most everyone simply as Ed, was a man often known for his wit and humor. Beneath his comedic nature was a loving and tender man that even in his early years of life cared deeply for his fellow man.
A native of Schenectady, Ed graduated from Nott Terrace High School, where he was an avid athlete, excelling in basketball and football. He then pursued a degree in physiotherapy. Following the completion of his bachelor’s degree at Ithaca College, Ed then went on to complete his graduate work at New York University before holding a position at Cornell Medical Center.
His career was put on hold as he served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was able to put his medical training to great use in rehabilitating soldiers injured during battle in this historic war.
Following his honorable discharge, Ed began practicing as a physical therapist for New York State at the Schenectady Day Rehabilitation Center. He would later be appointed by Saratoga County officials to serve as the sole physical therapy provider for the entire county. Some years later, Ed pursued private practice in Schenectady until his retirement.
Before her passing in 2013, Ed was married for 57 years to an irreplaceable woman named Metta Gertrude (Fowler). Their final home was Queensbury. Together they raised three children, Bonnie, Larry and Chris.
Post-retirement, Ed and Metta were active members of Harrisena Community Church and served the community, providing volunteer work and donating to various local charities and national organizations. Ed was also an avid card player. They traveled to countless foreign countries and all over the United States. Most notable was their summer cottage in Pemaquid Point, Maine, where they welcomed family and friends, providing memories that will last a lifetime.
In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his loving wife, Metta; a brother, Bill; in-laws, Walter and Chrystean Fowler; brothers-in-law, Richard Philo and the Rev. Carl Geores; as well as his daughter-in-law, Michelle Hooker.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Bonnie L. Ballone; two sons, K. Larry Hooker and Christopher R. Hooker; grandchildren, Christian Hooker and his wife, Amy, James Ballone, Shelise Kramer and her husband, Casey Jones, Amanda Landy and her husband, Matt, Michael Hooker and his wife, Chelsea, Cindy Sutton and her husband, Cody and Jess Beardslee and her husband, Chris; sisters, Jean Sheldon and Francis Unseld; sisters-in-law, Melva Geores and Marian Philo; great-grandchildren, Jake Hooker, Codie Brown, Nicole Hooker, Brody Landy, Tyler Hooker, Bryson Jones, Leighton Landy, Kolton Beardslee and Sadie Sutton; great-great-granddaughter, Kaia Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special and well-deserved thank you for the impeccable care provided by the dedicated staff at The Glen and The Terrace at Hiland Meadow, Peregrine Senior Living at Clifton Park, Schuyler Ridge and lastly Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alzheimer’s awareness and research; hospice or to Harrisena Community Church in Ed’s name/honor.
Friends and family may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To view Ed’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
