LAKE GEORGE — Edward C. Conway of Lake George, NY and Vero Beach, FL passed peacefully in the care of angels at the VNA Hospice House on Nov. 19, 2021, with family at his side.

Born in Mechanicville, NY he was the son of the late Edward F. and Minnie (Eggleston) Conway.

Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean (Samal) Conway, his son Michael and sisters Margaret Huffmire and Jean Conway. He is survived by his son James E. Conway and wife Terri; his grandson Spencer J. Conway; his niece Pam Huffmire Austin; and his grand-nieces and great-nephews.

Ed was a graduate of Corinth High School and Syracuse University. During the Korean War he served in the US Marine Corp and US Army. He retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Company in 1991 as Systems Director of Employee Relations after serving in various supervisory positions in Syracuse and Albany, NY. Despite his management positions he was graced with many union friends.

Ed was a man of his word and devoted to his family. He was a lifelong NY Yankees and college basketball fan, having the privilege of briefly playing ball at Syracuse. He had a penchant for gorilla glue and duct tape with his “projects”, loved the warmth of the Florida winters but always longed for the beauty of Lake George and his return to New York.

A special thanks to his devoted friends for your love and support. Your calls and correspondence were invaluable. Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at McVeigh Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot entrance. Unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Dec. 9, 2021 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, NY. Interment will follow with a private graveside service at St Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY.

Those wishing to remember Ed in a special way may send a contribution to VNA Hospice House Vero Beach or St. Jude’s.