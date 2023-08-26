Dec. 14, 1958—Aug. 22, 2023

CORINTH—Edward C. Byrnes, 64, of Rt. 9N, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on December 14, 1958, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jacquelyn (Cordner) Byrnes Maier and the late John Byrnes. Ed graduated from Corinth High School in 1977.

He married Linda S. Webster on March 16, 1984, in Colorado Springs, CO. The couple resided in Colorado for 15 years and moved to Corinth in 1998, where they were currently residing.

Ed was employed at Target Distribution Center in Wilton as a maintenance mechanic for over 20 years until his retirement.

He was a longtime Corinth Town Councilman, and also was a member and President of the Corinth Merchants Association. He also served on the Corinth Little League Board and the Corinth Scenic Rail Committee.

Ed enjoyed being outdoors, working on small projects, hunting/fishing, listening to music as well as spending time with his family and friends. He founded the Byrnesfest Music Festival held every Labor Day Weekend at Byrnezy Park in Corinth for 20 plus years.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by five siblings: John Byrnes III, Christine Williams, Daniel Byrnes, Michael Byrnes and Dottie Gatchell.

Survivors besides his mother, Jacquelyn Byrnes Maier; his loving wife, Linda Byrnes of Corinth; include three sons: Ed Byrnes, Jr. (Courtney) of Glens Falls, Tyler Byrnes (Kristin) of Corinth, and Justin Byrnes (Morgan) of Greenfield Center; three grandchildren: Mason, Kyla, and Kennadi; one sister, Tracey Byrnes (Kurt Beswick) of Schenectady; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Celebration of Ed’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth with Pastor Wade Petteys, officiating.

To keep his memory alive and well, a scholarship fund has been created at the Hudson River Community Credit Union, and will be given to a deserving “community first” high school senior annually.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to this fund, donations can be made in Ed’s memory to Edward C. Byrnes Scholarship at HRCCU, 312 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY, 12822. Checks can be made payable to Tyler Byrnes or Edward Byrnes, Jr. with memo: Scholarship.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Albany and Saratoga Hospitals as well as the countless people who supported him and his family through his fight.