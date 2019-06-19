May 23, 1924 — June 17, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Edward Cornelius Burns, 95, peacefully slipped from his surrounding family into God's loving arms at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Ed was born May 23, 1924, the son of the late Edward T. and Florentine Burns. Ed grew up on Fourth Avenue in Hudson Falls and attended St. Mary's of Hudson Falls and Hudson Falls High School. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and proudly served aboard the USS Midway during World War II as a gunnery officer, a member of America's greatest generation. Ed retired as chief engineer at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass Works in Hudson Falls after working for 45 years, gaining his professional engineer's license and serving as an active member of the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry. He worked long hours to support Sandy Hill's role in the paper making industry, including the specialty paper machine, the Rotoformer. His dedication to Sandy Hill manifested in countless after-dinner hours spent pouring over blueprints at the kitchen table, which was an inspiration to each of his offspring.
Ed married Elizabeth “Betty” Dwyer on May 14, 1945 at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. With his true love by his side for 72 years, they together raised eight children, creating a lifetime of memories and laughter. He always supported his children's life choices, never made judgments, encouraged and cheered them on in successes and disappointments. He led them on trails less traveled, explored places less visited and created adventures from the ordinary — always with an enthusiasm and zeal for discovering something new. He was a man for all seasons and all generations — easy to talk to and interested in every subject, whether you were 60, 16 or 6 years of age. For Ed's 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, to whom he was known as "Pa" or "Umpa," he was an unwavering source of unconditional love and support that guided their development and served as an example of how to live a life well-lived.
Ed was a dedicated and active communicant at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls, where he served as a trustee, parish council member, eucharistic minister, president of the Home School Association and frequent, selfless Bingo caller.
The consummate engineer, Ed designed and oversaw the building of his family's home in South Glens Falls and he always had a detailed plan for projects. Ed took immense pleasure in teaching his children mathematics and physics. His laugh was contagious and his humor infectious, frequently filling family gatherings with boisterous and joyous noise reverberating throughout the neighborhood. He is regarded by his entire family as the standard of what it means to be a husband, father, friend, man and guiding light, and they are all better people for having the privilege of being part of his extraordinary life.
He is survived by his eight children, Dr. Edward Burns, Judith Friedman (Larry), Mary Burns, John Burns (Sharon), Dr. Catherine Nyberg (Herb), Christine Burns, Mark Burns, and Richard Burns (Bridget); 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty; his brother, Robert Burns; and his sister, Jane Malone.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with the Rev. Guy A. Childs officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name can be made to Angelman Syndrome Foundation, 75 Executive Dr., Suite 327, Aurora, IL 60504. The foundation funds research and support for individuals with this neurogenetic condition.
To view Edward's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.