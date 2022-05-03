May 30, 1942—April 28, 2022

WYOMING — Edward Anthony Stores, age 79, of Wyoming passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 30, 1942 in Utica, NY, son of the late Edward Charles and Anna (Manigrossi) Stores. Ed graduated from Clinton High School in 1959, where he was a star athlete in three sports. After high school, Ed attended Utica College, where he played basketball and baseball. Ed would graduate from college in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in history education, and upon graduation, started teaching at Indian Lake Central School.

While at Indian Lake Central, Ed coached JV and varsity boys basketball and was there until 1978. From there he became high school principal at Warrensburg Central School until 1981 and superintendent from 1981-83. In 1983, Ed was hired as the superintendent of Attica Central School and remained there until his retirement in 1997. Throughout his teaching and administrative career, Ed refereed high school and college basketball games for over 30 years, officiating the state high school tournament in 1981 and 1983.

While at Attica, he was the Genesee region superintendent representative, served as section vice president from 1994-96, helped build the original press box and would also attend and help with as many athletic events as he could. Upon retirement from Attica, Ed became the executive director of Section V Athletics and held that position until he retired in 2017.

Ed is a member of the Clinton High School Hall of Fame, Attica High School Hall of Fame and an inaugural member of the Section V Executive Hall of Fame.

In his spare time, Ed was an avid hunter and golfer. He was an avid sports fan as well and never cheered louder than when he was watching his grandchildren play every chance he could get. Family was most important to Ed and spending time with them making memories was priority, especially the time spent together at the family lake house.

Along with his parents, Ed is predeceased by his first wife, Eunice (Zumbrun) Stores; sister, Carmie Foster; brother, Ronald Stores; sister-in-law, Carolyn Zumbrun; brothers-in-law, Fred Foster, Bob Clementi, Ed Bentley, Bob Zumbrun and Charles Zumbrun.

Ed is survived by his wife Anne (Batson) Stores of Wyoming; his daughters: Heidi (Scott) Dills of Wyoming, Jacqueline (John) Iovieno of Pittsfield, MA; his son, Edward (Celestine) Stores of Warsaw; his stepdaughter, Meghan (Tom) Branon of North Weare, NH; his stepsons: Dan (Kami) Branon of Jacksonville, FL, Andrew (Schelly) Branon of Rescue, CA; his brother, James (Terry) Stores of Sea Girt, NJ; his sisters: Elaine (Joe) Vatalaro of Bella Vista, AR, Cindi (Cary) Knopp of Princess Anne, MD, Patricia Clementi of Seabrook, TX; his grandchildren: Kayla, Hannah, Olivia, Elena, Sam, Jessa, Eddie, Emmitt; his stepgrandchildren: Sydney, Liam, Savannah, D.J., Karli; his great-grandchild Kylie; his sisters-in-law: Debbie Stores of Buffalo, Judith Bentley of Clinton, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Robinson and Hackemer Funeral Home, 246 N. Main St., Warsaw. Ed’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held following the funeral at Forest Hill Cemetery in Attica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 6128 NY-28, P.O. Box 773, Indian Lake, NY, 12842. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.