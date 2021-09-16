Edward Allen Wight

Ed loved the Adirondacks and said it was “God’s Country.” He was an avid outdoorsman, having learned to hunt and fish at a young age with his grandfather, Hiram Craig. Ed was a Lion’s Club member and vital part of St. Henry’s Parish in Long Lake. He was ordained as a Roman Catholic Deacon in 1983 and served as the Parish Administrator of St. Henry’s as part of his ministry. He was the Children of Yahweh Youth Group leader and active in Marriage Encounter. He also operated various businesses. He sold his pottery at Ed’s Pot Shop on Walker Rd. in Long Lake and later opened Creations Plus, a craft consignment shop featuring the work of many artists including his own. He also operated Northern Delight ice cream and fast food shop in Long Lake. When he retired from teaching, he and Wendy moved to Bath, NY where he built a new Creations Plus business and sold many one of a kind creations featuring his wood crafts. He moved to Queensbury, NY in 2014. He loved to play pool at the Queensbury Senior Center with his pal Frank.