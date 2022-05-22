Aug. 18, 1961—Feb. 25, 2022

AVON, IN — Edward A. Stewart, 60, of Avon, IN passed away on February 25, 2022.

Born on August 18, 1961 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Claire (Lanoue) Stewart.

Ed graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1980 then joined the Air Force, where he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, FL. After his honorable discharge in 1989, he moved to San Francisco to pursue a career as an airline mechanic starting with United Airlines. In 1996, he transferred to Indianapolis, settling in Avon, IN where he worked until he retired.

He loved his two cats, Tasha and Memoo, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Wells, ME and the ocean with his family. Raising his son, Jon, was his life’s greatest joy.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by several aunts and uncles, along with a nephew, Jason Rozell.

He is survived by his son, Jonathan Stewart; his four siblings and their families: Michael Stewart of South Glens Falls, Deborah (Steven) Finch of FL, Thomas (Suzanne) Stewart of Sauquoit, NY and Joseph (Ann) Stewart of South Glens Falls; four close cousins and their families: Peter (Heather) Lareau of Gansevoort, Linda (Greg) Lewis of CO, Shery Richardson of Claremont, NH and Lisa (Rich) Churchill of Queensbury. He is also survived by several aunts, an uncle and cousins; two childhood friends: Mark DePan of Houston, TX and Andrew (Kathy) DePan of Glenville; longtime friend, Tim Nichols of New Hartford, NY; along with the mother of his son, Lordes Harmon of FL; and his stepdaughter, Stefanie Fogle of MD.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY. A celebration of Ed’s life will take place after the service.