Edward A Slocum

Oct. 1, 1943 — Jan. 14, 2020
EASTON — Edward Albert Slocum, 76, a resident of Easton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
He was born in Greenwich, on Oct. 1, 1943 to the late Albert and Dorothy (Briggs) Slocum.
Edward graduated from Greenwich Central School and then joined his father on the family dairy farm. He operated the dairy farm until 2005 and continued to work his land with a custom crop operation. He also worked part time for the Town of Easton Highway Department.
Ed was an avid collector and shooter of rifles and pistols. He was an active member of several local rod and gun clubs throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to have coffee talk at the various Stewart’s Shops, where he talked about farming with his family and friends. If he wasn’t working on the farm or at Stewart’s, you could always find him outside cutting firewood. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and hardworking attitude and he will be missed dearly.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Jane S. Nieman.
He is survived by his three daughters; Sara (Brian) Murray of Fultonville, Mary Slocum and her fiancé Bradley Benson of Greenwich, and Amy (Matthew) Fitch of Bridgewater; three sisters Elaine (Mike) Simmons of Florida, Anne (Jim) Slocum-Mcllhenny of Chateugay, and Martha Slocum of Buskirk; four grandchildren Owen and Autumn Benson, Deana and Clayton Fitch; several nieces nephews and cousins who enjoyed spending time with him.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Spring burial will take place in the Greenwich Cemetery.
Donations in his name may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
