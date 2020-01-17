Edward A Slocum

Oct. 1, 1943 — Jan. 14, 2020

EASTON — Edward Albert Slocum, 76, a resident of Easton passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

He was born in Greenwich, on Oct. 1, 1943 to the late Albert and Dorothy (Briggs) Slocum.

Edward graduated from Greenwich Central School and then joined his father on the family dairy farm. He operated the dairy farm until 2005 and continued to work his land with a custom crop operation. He also worked part time for the Town of Easton Highway Department.

Ed was an avid collector and shooter of rifles and pistols. He was an active member of several local rod and gun clubs throughout his life and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to have coffee talk at the various Stewart’s Shops, where he talked about farming with his family and friends. If he wasn’t working on the farm or at Stewart’s, you could always find him outside cutting firewood. He will be remembered for his quiet demeanor and hardworking attitude and he will be missed dearly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Jane S. Nieman.