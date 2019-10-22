{{featured_button_text}}
Edward A. Muzio Jr.

Sept. 13, 1954 — Oct. 20, 2019

GREENWICH/BUSKIRK — Edward A. Muzio Jr., “Muzzy,” a resident of Buskirk/Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 13, 1954 in Troy, to the late Edward Sr. and Amelia Young Muzio.

Edward, along with his late wife, Susan Muzio, owned and operated Washington Square Deli in Greenwich for 23 years. He enjoyed fishing with his family, and bowling on Monday nights in the Mechanicville fireman’s league. Muzzy was a diehard New York Yankees and Giants fan.

His grandchildren meant everything to him, he never missed one of their practices, games or school events. Tuesday and Thursday’s were papa’s girl’s day, he would drive his granddaughter around for hours looking for farm animals and would always make sure she got her kinder egg and cheese puffs from Stewart’s. He will be remembered by all for his easy going jokester like, talk your ear off attitude.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his hounds, Tucker, Cleo, Maggy and Ringo.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jessica (Richard) Coon and their children, Richy, Kayden and Makayla Coon of Greenwich; uncles, Donnie (Michele) Muzio, Gary (Linda) Muzio of Stillwater, Leonard (Jacquie) Muzio) of Mechanicville and Frank (Kathy) Muzio of Clifton Park; sister, Linda Muzio; sister-in-law, Kim (Dave) Raylinsky; niece, Emily (Matt) Cushing and their children, Abe and Gus; nephew, David Raylinsky Jr. (Benaye) and their children, Oscar and Olive; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Edward’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Donations in Edward’s name may be made to Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

