Sept. 13, 1954 — Oct. 20, 2019
GREENWICH/BUSKIRK — Edward A. Muzio Jr., “Muzzy,” a resident of Buskirk/Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept. 13, 1954 in Troy, to the late Edward Sr. and Amelia Young Muzio.
Edward, along with his late wife, Susan Muzio, owned and operated Washington Square Deli in Greenwich for 23 years. He enjoyed fishing with his family, and bowling on Monday nights in the Mechanicville fireman’s league. Muzzy was a diehard New York Yankees and Giants fan.
His grandchildren meant everything to him, he never missed one of their practices, games or school events. Tuesday and Thursday’s were papa’s girl’s day, he would drive his granddaughter around for hours looking for farm animals and would always make sure she got her kinder egg and cheese puffs from Stewart’s. He will be remembered by all for his easy going jokester like, talk your ear off attitude.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his hounds, Tucker, Cleo, Maggy and Ringo.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jessica (Richard) Coon and their children, Richy, Kayden and Makayla Coon of Greenwich; uncles, Donnie (Michele) Muzio, Gary (Linda) Muzio of Stillwater, Leonard (Jacquie) Muzio) of Mechanicville and Frank (Kathy) Muzio of Clifton Park; sister, Linda Muzio; sister-in-law, Kim (Dave) Raylinsky; niece, Emily (Matt) Cushing and their children, Abe and Gus; nephew, David Raylinsky Jr. (Benaye) and their children, Oscar and Olive; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Edward’s life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Donations in Edward’s name may be made to Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.