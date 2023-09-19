Feb. 12, 1936—July 6, 2023

EAST GREENWICH, RI—Edward A. John, of East Greenwich, RI, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2023 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence, RI. Edward was born on February 12, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY. He attended school at St. Mary’s, graduated from Emerson College in Boston, MA. and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy.

He served on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga from 1954 to 1958. Edward moved to San Francisco where he resided for over 50 years with his partner, John, and they eventually retired in Chandler, AZ.

Edward was an avid reader and took pleasure in the hobbies of gardening, photography, and collecting fine Italian pottery. He especially loved his many pet parakeets throughout the years.

Edward is survived by his niece, Diana Alkes of Queensbury, NY; niece, Sandra Zogby of Coral Gables, FL; nephew, Michael J. Iacono of Coventry, RI; niece, Anne Marie (Iacono) Lessing and husband Steven of North Kingstown, RI; nephew, Mark A. Iacono of West Greenwich, RI; and many cousins and great-nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his partner, John Costello; his parents, Mary (Abdo) and Tony John, and Sarah (Hessney) and Michael John; his sisters: Marlene Barrows, Anna Abraham, Helen Marzola, and Mary Iacono; and his brother, Spear Serham; and his nephew, Thomas Marzola.

A private funeral and burial will be held for Edward in South Glens Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.