April 19, 1956—Aug. 16, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Edward A. Cardinale, 67, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 19, 1956 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Salvatore Cardinale and Barbara (Newman) Cardinale Monahan. Ed attended Hudson Falls High School and went on to trade school to become an electrician. He was a successful landlord and businessman.

Ed was an experienced builder skilled in all trades of construction as a general contractor, master electrician and plumber, and took pride in building his own personal homes. He also learned every aspect of successfully purchasing property, improving them and managing them with effectiveness and precision.

Ed loved traveling, spending time with family and friends, boating, hiking, dining out, sightseeing and seeking new adventures.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Nancy Cardinale and Judy (Cardinale) Wolfe; brother-in-law Howard Parker III and nieces April (Parker) Anglin and Nicole Parker.

Ed is survived by the love of his life, Arlene Cardinale of Queensbury; son Edward J. Cardinale of Glens Falls; daughter Jennifer Werner and her husband Andrew of Ballston Spa; daughter Jordan Cardinale and her husband Matthew Campbell of Brooklyn, NY; son Kevin Cardinale of Seattle, WA; and Arlene’s children Christie Cardinale (Chand) of Washington, DC and James Cardinale of Queensbury. He is also survived by grandchildren Courtland Cardinale (Shane) of NC, Eryn Cardinale of Ballston Spa, Abigail Werner of Ballston Spa, Lennon Campbell of Brooklyn, NY, Rowan Campbell of Brooklyn, NY; sister Joanna Parker of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; brother Martin Cardinale of Thomasville, NC and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Ed.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

