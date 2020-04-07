Edna May Hill Sheldon

While in college, Edna met Ken again. He was a junior, and the boys were supposed to take the freshmen for a tour of the campus. Ken recognized Edna’s name and called her. Edna and Ken both majored in piano, and their practice rooms were side-by-side. They would go for walks or get a coffee at night, and invite each other for meals at their dining halls. They missed the Adirondack Mountains and found they shared common interests in music, the arts and their great love of animals, especially Cocker Spaniels. As time went on, they attended dances, formals, concerts, and went to the movies when they could. Although she worked mostly in the classics (Her signature song was Clair de Lune), her love was jazz. She often regretted that the college didn’t have a jazz program until after she graduated in 1942. (Soon after, Dave Brubeck was instrumental in creating a jazz program at Oberlin, and Edna often commented on how she would have continued in music had that been offered while she was still in college.) Competition was very intense at Oberlin. When she realized she didn’t have the physical strength it would take to continue her classical studies, Edna changed her major and studied to be an elementary music teacher. Although she never pursued the education field, she gave us many memories of her beautiful piano playing in our home growing up. Christmas was especially bright, and our house was filled with all of the holiday spirit around the piano while she played and we sang. Her fingers were magical on the keys of her baby grand. This lady could improvise, and we loved it.