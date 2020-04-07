Sept. 10, 1920 — April 5, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Edna May Hill Sheldon, 99, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at The Pines of Glens Falls. She was born on Sept. 10, 1920 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Her parents were the late Bernard Hill and Elizabeth (Bolton) Hill.
Edna attended the Ridge Street School until her parents moved to Brant Lake in 1928. Her father worked on the Untermeyer Farm, where she had her first piano from Braydon & Chapman. Later her parents lived and worked on the estate of Albert and Marion Heller (Bent Lee Farm). As a little girl, she spent many hours playing with her dog, Polly, who was her best friend. She enjoyed her music, animals, dancing, swimming, and horseback riding, as well as visiting her grandparents who owned the Hill House in Friends Lake where she spent her first Christmas.
Edna was a piano student of Mrs. Inglesbee in Glens Falls. During one of her recitals, she met her future husband, Kenneth Sheldon. In the 1930s, Edna accompanied a choral group from her high school on WGLC, the area’s first radio station on Main Street in Hudson Falls at the Colonial Display Home of Griffin Lumber Company. Edna often talked about how the boys from the Brant Lake Boys Camp would row their boats to her parents’ home on the lake so they could listen to her play the piano. Mrs. Inglesbee encouraged Edna to continue her music study at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio, which she was able to do with Albert Heller’s financial support.
While in college, Edna met Ken again. He was a junior, and the boys were supposed to take the freshmen for a tour of the campus. Ken recognized Edna’s name and called her. Edna and Ken both majored in piano, and their practice rooms were side-by-side. They would go for walks or get a coffee at night, and invite each other for meals at their dining halls. They missed the Adirondack Mountains and found they shared common interests in music, the arts and their great love of animals, especially Cocker Spaniels. As time went on, they attended dances, formals, concerts, and went to the movies when they could. Although she worked mostly in the classics (Her signature song was Clair de Lune), her love was jazz. She often regretted that the college didn’t have a jazz program until after she graduated in 1942. (Soon after, Dave Brubeck was instrumental in creating a jazz program at Oberlin, and Edna often commented on how she would have continued in music had that been offered while she was still in college.) Competition was very intense at Oberlin. When she realized she didn’t have the physical strength it would take to continue her classical studies, Edna changed her major and studied to be an elementary music teacher. Although she never pursued the education field, she gave us many memories of her beautiful piano playing in our home growing up. Christmas was especially bright, and our house was filled with all of the holiday spirit around the piano while she played and we sang. Her fingers were magical on the keys of her baby grand. This lady could improvise, and we loved it.
Ken and Edna were married Feb. 5, 1943. He was able to obtain a leave from the Navy to be married in Brant Lake. The wedding and reception took place at her parents’ home. Their honeymoon was arranged by the Henderson family of Lake George, and they stayed at the Queensbury Hotel for several days. She loved to tell the story about how her dearest cousin, Madeline, and her husband, Dudley, called the newlyweds in the middle of the night to ask “Watcha doin’?
While Ken continued to teach in Chicago for the Navy, Edna returned to live with her parents in Brant Lake. Their first daughter, Karen was born in Ticonderoga on Oct. 19, 1945. After getting out of the Navy, Ken worked in New York City for Masback, a company owned by Albert Heller’s cousin, selling wholesale hardware in the Catskills and Connecticut while Edna was still living in Brant Lake. Ken then worked for Montgomery Ward and was trained in their Glens Falls store as assistant store manager. He and Edna rented a house in Glens Falls, later moving to Watertown where he continued working for Montgomery Ward. Ken was again transferred to Poughkeepsie, where he read an ad in the New York Times for a hardware store in Hudson Falls. Ken replied to the ad and soon after purchased the store.
In 1950, Ken and Edna moved back to Glens Falls, three weeks before their second daughter, Jean was born. Two years later, they moved to Hudson Falls, where they owned and operated Hudson Falls Hardware for 32 years. Edna talked Ken into having a gift section, and they were able to go to many gift shows in NYC. Edna always took advantage of Broadway shows while in the city, and even Dad enjoyed the extra spending, which he was not noted for. In 1993, Ken and Edna moved to their new home on his father’s farm on Ridge Road in Queensbury.
Throughout their lives, Ken and Edna provided a loving home to countless stray dogs and cats. In 1959, Edna and another Hudson Falls woman organized a meeting of area citizens who were concerned about animal abuse in the Hudson Falls area. The following year, the Washington County SPCA was created. Over the next 40 years, Ken and Edna volunteered their services to animal welfare. Through rummage sales and horse shows, they worked with others to raise funds to build the original SPCA shelter in 1969 on East River Road in Fort Edward. The SPCA’s spay/neuter fund was created by Edna when she made a donation canister in the 1960s and placed it on the checkout counter at the hardware store. Adults and children would give spare change to help the effort. Ken served as treasurer for several years and later vice-president. After his retirement in 1984, Ken followed Richard Dornan and served as president and humane officer. For six months, he and Edna donated their time as daytime shelter caretakers. In addition, he volunteered countless hours as humane officer, investigating animal cruelty reports throughout Washington County, rescuing animals from deplorable conditions and appearing in court for cases. In 1990, Ken and Edna received the “Humanitarian of the Year” award from the Pet Foundation for Love and Affection. Ken and Edna’s love of animals continues through their children and grandchildren.
A sign hung above her Ridge Road living room door stating, “The Queen Is Not Accepting An Audience Today.” She was addressed as “Miss Edna” or “The Princess” by her faithful hairdresser Sylvia, the staff at Brookdale and The Pines, but to us she was “The Queen”, which suited her well.
In 2014, due to health concerns, it was necessary for Edna to leave her home on Ridge Road and move into assisted living at Brookdale in Queensbury. As her health required more attention, she was moved to The Pines in 2017.
Edna loved to talk about her memories of growing up on Brant Lake and the time spent with relatives and friends who passed before her. The heavens will now be full of their laughter as they chat and share more stories. Jean and Karen spent many hours taking her for rides around the lake to reminisce about “the good old days.” They never tired of hearing about Mom’s exploits. One night she had to hop into bed with her clothes on so her parents didn’t know she was out in a car that was backfiring down the road. She swam every day in her beautiful lake, lounged on the float with her four-legged buddy, Brick, went to dances at The Seminole, rode horses at the Heller stables, danced with Bill Heller at Loon Lake Colony, went to Brant Lake Boy’s Camp with the Hellers for the camp’s special programs, talked about how many pieces of lake property Grandma Hill owned, and sold (to her dismay), picnics and swimming at Aunt Fannie’s and Lizzie’s beaches, meeting the boyfriends here and there. The list is endless and her passion for the lake never ceased with each ride we took, and her memories continued to her last days at The Pines. She was a true Brant Laker.
Edna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, where she served as choir director for a period in the early 1950’s.
In addition to her parents and Ken, who passed away in 2008, Edna was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hill; many beloved cousins; as well as countless furry pets, notably Roger, Barney, Missy and Dutchess, our family’s very first dog, who holds a special place in our hearts. Mom will meet her four-legged friends at the Rainbow Bridge where Dad will be waiting for her.
Survivors include her two daughters, Karen Jenkins of South Glens Falls and Jean Grant (Kip) of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jenkins, Heath Jenkins (Lori), Amy Grant Gosselin (Josh) of Queensbury; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan Jenkins and Emma Gosselin,
As per her request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be conducted at the Elbow Cemetery in Horicon at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing may send donations in Edna’s memory to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or the Horicon Historical Society, PO Box 51, Brant Lake, NY 12815.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Pines for their endless care, compassion, patience, and sense of humor while she stayed there. They became an extended family for her, and their ongoing support has been greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank the Hudson Falls First Presbyterian Church Care and Compassion members for their many visits, cards and prayers for Mom. She enjoyed all of your kindness and concern.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
