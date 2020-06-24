Sept. 6, 1925 — June 20, 2020
HARTFORD — Edna Mae (Taylor) Hanna, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born September 6, 1925 in Hudson Falls, she was the third daughter of the late Preston and Maude (Yarter) Taylor.
Edna married the great love of her life, Gordon Hanna in August of 1945 after graduating with him from Hartford Central School, class of 1944. They spent more than 70 years together before his passing in 2018.
Edna and Gordon moved into their house in Hartford in 1948 and spent many years updating it. Gordon did most of the work. They loved enjoying time with their family there. They even had a Tydol gas pump at the curb with an original price of 4 gallons for a dollar at the start. Edna had a nice garden filled with vegetables, berries, apples and pears. The beautiful garden and yard were her pride and joy, and Edna even had a flat of Red Rambler roses dating back to 1937.
Edna was a founding member of the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company Auxilary.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Edna is also predeceased by two sisters: Josephine Schroder and Gladys Taylor.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sandra Foley of Ticonderoga, and Dana Hanna of Hartford; her grandchildren: Michelle Hanna of Atlanta, Georgia and Danielle Hanna, of Raleigh, North Carolina; her great-grandchildren, Kassius and Kaleb Murphy of Greensboro, North Carolina; her sister, Florence Spear; many nieces and nephews, as well as her cat, Missy Coon.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. At Edna’s request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Edna’s name can be made to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809, or to the SPCA of Upstate, NY, 588 Queensbury Ave, Queensbury, NY 12804. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com
