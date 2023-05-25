1933 – 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edna Lorine Nash, 90, passed away peacefully at Woodlawn Commons Assisted Living on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 with her family by her side.

Born Feb. 13, 1933, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Edna (Deuble) Ludwig and was the second eldest of six children.

Edna graduated from Kensington High School and continued on to Dental Hygienist School, which is how she met her husband, Leo F. Nash, who attended dental school at the University of Buffalo. They married on Jan. 29, 1955, settled in Schuylerville, NY, and enjoyed 62 years together.

Edna worked as the dental hygienist for Leo’s dental practice for several years. After becoming parents, Edna embraced raising their children and caring for their family home.

In addition to the joy of her family, she enjoyed gardening, reading, working word and jigsaw puzzles, creating beautiful cross-stitch artwork, playing bridge with her girlfriends, dining and dancing with friends, and later in life spending time at her Red Hatter gatherings. She was a dedicated NY Mets and Buffalo Bills fan. She loved her granddaughters and loved spending time with family on holidays and at family events.

Her remaining family includes her children: John (Carol) Nash, Elizabeth (Paul) Irish, and Thomas (Eileen) Nash; her granddaughters: Megan Nash and Carlee Irish; her brothers: Edwin (Anne), Charles (Carolyn), Ralph (Sandy); as well as nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

In addition to her parents, her family members that passed before her include her husband, Leo Nash, her sisters: Blanche Goddard, and Phillis Branning.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleeker St., Greenwich, NY 12834. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The family deeply thanks the loving staff at Woodlawn Commons Assisted Living for the above and beyond care and compassion they provided Edna in her final days as well as the support provided by Saratoga Community Hospice.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Woodlawn Commons Sunshine Fund, 156 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc@gmail.com.