October 18, 1940 — July 14, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Edmund James Lingel, born Oct. 18, 1940 in Bronx, son of James and Virginia Lingel, died on Sunday evening, July 14, 2019.
Ed graduated from St. Helena’s High School in the Bronx, graduated from Brooklyn Community College and then proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.
Ed’s career began as a suite manager at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Manhattan. He then went on to have varied and unique careers throughout his life. He owned an ice cream truck and jewelry store, he managed a country club and a shopping mall and ultimately became a commercial real estate broker.
Ed married Joan Marie Cashman on May 9, 1964. They moved to upstate New York in 1965 and have resided in Queensbury since 1975.
Ed is predeceased by his parents.
Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Joan; his beloved children, Laura Haddadnia, Kevin (Melissa) Lingel and Trish (Darrin) McKay; and seven grandchildren, whom he was so very proud of, Justin and Nicole Haddadnia, Tyler, Kayla and Emily Lingel and Mackenzie and Cassidy Keaney. He is also survived by three loving sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and the greatest friends ever.
Ed was the consummate outdoorsman. He had a deep regard for animals and relished his time fishing, hunting, snowmobile and ATV riding as well as boating, especially on Lake George.
Ed loved people and being a part of his community, evidenced by all of the associations he happily gave his time to: member and president of the Saratoga BOCES Business Advisory Board, Charter resident and 10-year member of the Wilton Kiwanis Club, member and past president of the Salmon Pond Club in Blue Mountain Lake, member of the BKS Club in Dresden, member and past president of the Buck Mountain Club in Long Lake and member and banquet manager of the Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81.
Everyone enjoyed Ed’s jokes and stories, of which there were many! He had a warm and friendly smile for everyone he met. To know him was to love him.
We would like to thank every nurse and caretaker on Tower 2, floor 2 of Glens Falls Hospital. Their care and compassion for Ed was remarkable and we are glad he kept them all laughing until the very end.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, followed by burial at Pine View Cemetery. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury following the burial.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
