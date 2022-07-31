Edmund E. Parrow, Jr.

June 18, 1943 - July 21, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Edmund E. Parrow, Jr., 79, of Glens Falls, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Born on June 18, 1943 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Edmund E. and Hazel (Ross) Parrow, Sr.

Ed was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, Class of 1961 and was a faithful communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls.

He entered the United States Navy and served several years before being honorably discharged and returning to the Glens Falls area.

Ed was proud to be a firefighter for the city of Glens Falls, serving 28 years before retiring in 1993. When he was not at the firehouse, he was a familiar face at St. Alphonsus Cemetery caring for the grounds and digging graves.

He was an avid NASCAR, baseball and hockey fan, enjoyed his yearly vacations to Maine, especially deep sea fishing on The Bunny Clark, trips to Saratoga Race Track, and was a regular patron of Talk of the Town and Ninety Nine Restaurants.

Ed was thrilled to be part of the Aiken family, he referred to them as the children he never had. Some of his greatest enjoyments were spending the holidays with them, making memories and especially forming special bonds with Justina and Brianna.

Survivors include his sister, Sandra Sherman of Plattsburgh; nieces: Karin (Tim) Mulligan, of Plattsburgh and Kristine (Michael) Romeo, of Burlington, VT; nephews: Richard Edmund Sherman, of MI and David Scott Sherman, of Plattsburgh; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his second family: Brian, Christine, Justina (who is also his goddaughter) and Brianna Aiken, of Glens Falls.

As per Ed's wishes, he will be cremated and buried privately with his parents in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com