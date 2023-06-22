March 22, 1941—June 8, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Edmond F. DeRocker passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the age of 82, with friends and family by his side at Glens Falls Hospital, after a battle with lymphoma.

Born on March 22, 1941, in White Haven, PA, he was the son of Edmond A. and Gertrude (Van Buiten) DeRocker of Mayfield, NY.

He was known for his kindness, warmth, love of life, and strong devotion to his family and friends. He graduated in 1959 from Broadalbin High School, where he developed a lifelong love of dancing, singing, and performing.

Following high school, Ed began his career in theater design working for the John B. Rodgers Producing Company, a traveling theatrical group that performed centennial observances in cities and towns across the United States.

Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965, stationed in Mainz, Germany, serving as a Military Policeman. He used his leaves to travel throughout Europe, appreciating architectural and landscaping design.

Following his discharge, he opened an office in Nashville, TN, for the Glens Falls Insurance Company, transferring to Glens Falls in 1967. He moved into public relations and marketing for Evergreen Bank in 1971. Ed first founded his design firm in Glens Falls after buying McBride’s and then established an additional office and retail shop The Penelope in Nantucket, MA.

Ed purchased Glens Falls’ oldest structure, the 1790 “Blacksmith Shop” at the foot of Glen Street Hill and used this as his main design office prior to moving to Ballston Spa. He relied on and worked closely with his sister, Sherrie Fonda, the firm’s Director of Design Operations for more than 37 years.

At the time of his death, Ed was working with a full client roster heading DeRocker Designs at Front Street Home, a design center and antique shop in Ballston Spa, NY. For over 40 years, he has been one of the most sought-out interior designers for luxury residential and commercial design, primarily in the Northeastern United States. Ed loved to create beauty through exterior, interior, and landscaping design projects for his clients. He treated his clients like family and often established meaningful friendships that lasted long after their design projects were complete.

For his personal residences, he and his wife enjoyed rescuing older properties and restoring them to vibrant life, including the federal-style Ransom Stiles House in Argyle, a center hall colonial in Broadacres of Glens Falls, a Greek Revival built in 1781 on Middle Line Road, Ballston Spa, and for his last residence, an historic barn built in the 1700s on the Stiles Tavern property in Gansevoort, NY.

Ed enjoyed supporting organizations with his talent and time including the Hyde Collection, Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation, Ballston Spa Business Association, National Audubon Society, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Small Business Association, the Lake George Fund, and was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert B. DeRocker and his niece, Tracy L. Halloran.

Edmond is survived by his wife of 51 years, Penelope (Peck) DeRocker of Wilton; his daughters: Abbey DeRocker (H. Gregg Kawecki) of Wilton and Eliza DeRocker of Saratoga Springs; his granddaughters: Katherine and Kwinn Kawecki of Wilton; his siblings: Carole Varriale, Ronald (Susan) DeRocker, Roger (Marsha) DeRocker, Linda Ruby, Dale (Janis) DeRocker, Sherrie (Doug) Fonda, and Nanette (Richard) Conyne. He is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews; and 28 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He cherished his large family and wonderful friendships made throughout his years. His family thanks his friends and clients for all the wonderful support and love they have shown them.

As was his wish, no funeral services will be held. His family is planning to celebrate Ed’s life this fall with the help of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed’s name to the Lake George Fund, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, WMHT or WAMC FM, or folks may plant a beautiful tree in his honor.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.