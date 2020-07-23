Edith Lorraine (Edie) Coniker

May 5, 1935 — July 20, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edith Lorraine Coniker (Edie), 85, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully with her niece at her side in Saratoga Hospital on July 20, 2020 after a short illness.

Born May 5, 1935 in Mineola, New York, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Coniker. Edie graduated from Mineola High School and was immediately employed by the New York Telephone Company — now Verizon — until her retirement in 1990. She lived in Williston Park until 2008 when she moved to Prestwick Chase in Saratoga Springs where she is known for her quick wit and broad knowledge of news and facts.

Edie's life was filled with many travels and adventures and enjoyed traveling with her circle of friends. Family was important to Edie, and she was involved in many family activities her entire life. She was the keeper of the family history. She shared many stories about who did what, when, where and with whom. Holidays were a favorite of hers especially St. Patrick's Day.

Edie was also predeceased by her sister, Mildred Burt; her brother, Joseph Coniker; sister-in-law, Marilyn Coniker; niece, Diane Coniker; and nephew, Bruce Heuskin.