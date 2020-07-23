May 5, 1945 — July 20, 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edith Lorraine Coniker (Edie), 85, of Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully with her niece at her side in Saratoga Hospital on July 20, 2020 after a short illness.
Born May 5, 1945 in Mineola, New York, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Gladys Coniker. Edie graduated from Mineola High School and was immediately employed by the New York Telephone Company — now Verizon — until her retirement in 1990. She lived in Williston Park until 2008 when she moved to Prestwick Chase in Saratoga Springs where she is known for her quick wit and broad knowledge of news and facts.
Edie’s life was filled with many travels and adventures and enjoyed traveling with her circle of friends. Family was important to Edie, and she was involved in many family activities her entire life. She was the keeper of the family history. She shared many stories about who did what, when, where and with whom. Holidays were a favorite of hers especially St. Patrick’s Day.
Edie was also predeceased by her sister, Mildred Burt; her brother, Joseph Coniker; sister-in-law, Marilyn Coniker; niece, Diane Coniker; and nephew, Bruce Heuskin.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Coniker; nieces: Lorraine (Robert) Thompson of Schuylerville, Susan Heuskin, Blue Point, Eileen (John) Pillar of Hawley, Pennsylvania; nephews: J. Richard (Virginia) Burt of Saratoga Springs, Thomas (Victoria) Burt of Frankford, Delaware, Joseph (Karen) Coniker of East Islip, Steven (Nina) Coniker of Melbourne, Florida, James Coniker of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Christopher Baumbusch of East Islip, Fred (Chrissy) Bambusch of East Islip, Kurt Baumbusch of East Islip; as well as many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many dear friends at Prestwick Chase.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial mass will be held on Sept. 6, at 11:15 a.m. at the Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville.
Private interment will take place in the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, New York.
Memorial donations in Edith’s name may be offered to the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, Nursing Scholarship Program at 211 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
The family would like to thank the Saratoga Hospital Medicaid and Nursing Staff, especially A-3, for the remarkable care and comfort Edith received.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
