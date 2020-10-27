June 23, 1926 — Oct. 23, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Edith Knight Dolan, 94, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, October 23, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born June 23, 1926 in Stockbridge, MA, the daughter of the late Clark and Estella (Drum) Knight.

Edie attended school in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and graduated from Pittsfield High School, class of 1945. She then went on to Green Mountain College, graduating in 1948.

She worked for a period of time at General Electric Telegraph Office in Pittsfield to earn money for college. After graduating, she went to work at Christ Church United Methodist. She was an active member in the church for antique shows, country fairs, fundraisers and rummage sales, as well was secretary from 1948 until 1953. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Women.

On March 4, 1950, she married her beloved husband, Thomas Edward (Ted) Dolan in Pittsfield, MA with the Rev. Howe officiating.