July 23, 1943—April 6, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Edith Evelyn Korb, 76, of South Glens Falls died Monday, April 6, 2020 in Durham, NC after a brief battle with leukemia. Born on July 23, 1943 in Rockville, NY, she was the daughter of Emil and Evelyn Pierson.

Edie was a 1961 graduate of West Hempstead, Long Island School System and a 1965 graduate of Plattsburgh State College with a BS in Teaching. She taught first grade at Harrison Avenue Elementary School subsequently working for the school system as an in-home tutor. In 1966, she married Dean P. Korb and lived in South Glens Falls where they went on to raise their family.

She enjoyed traveling to see her children and relatives all over the country and volunteered at several different organizations including the Parks Bentley Historical Society and Operation Christmas Child. She was as devoted to her faith as much as her family as a lifelong active member of the South Glens Falls Baptist Church. Edie also loved gardening and growing plants of many sizes and varieties.

Edie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dean P. Korb, and youngest daughter, Jessica Eve Korb.