December 25, 1925 — July 30, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Edith “Edie” Wood, 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Born on Christmas Day in 1925, she was the daughter of Wesley Herbert and Leora (Brown) Wood.
Edie was a 1943 graduate of Glens Falls High School.
She retired as a telephone operator from the New York Telephone Company in 1985. A memorable experience during her over 40 years with the company came on the day President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, when she was called in from her break and her entire switchboard was lit up for hours.
Edie's enjoyments included writing poetry, and she blessed so many throughout her lifetime by sending out homemade cards with handwritten poetry, heartfelt and unique to every occasion. She also kept a “blessing book” for many years, in which every evening she would write down things that she was blessed to have had happen to her that day. Something as dear to her as a “family outing” with the Closes or as simple as a phone call with a friend would go “in the book!” We'd always feel special when she'd say, “that's going in the book!”
She also enjoyed playing Chinese checkers from childhood with her dad and sister, Gerry, and even taught, at the age of 92, her niece, Kristine to play. And oh, how she loved to watch the Olympics. She loved the swimming, but it didn't matter what event, she was tuned in and on the edge of her seat. Also, she loved a cup of her piping hot decaf tea and peanut butter and honey.
Edie was a devoted member of Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church in Queensbury. She was also a former longtime member of First Baptist Church in South Glens Falls and Ridge Road Wesleyan Church in Queensbury.
Throughout her life, Edie found her greatest joy in giving to others. She gave faithfully to World Vision, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Gideons International. The Alliance Stamp Ministry was of great importance to her and she was always quick to lend a helping hand and decades of her time and support.
To follow Edie's lead, used stamps may be mailed to Alliance Stamp Ministry, 15000 Shell Point Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33908; and the income generated will be used toward the development of Spanish language materials to be used in Sunday School classrooms in 19 different Spanish-speaking countries.
In one of many letters written by Edie about the stamp ministry, she said, “I pray I will be remembered as someone who spent her time doing worthwhile things. Some day when God asks me - 'What did you do with the spiritual gifts I gave you?' - When I tell Him and hear Him say 'Well done' it will have been worth it all.”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her five siblings, three sisters, Lucinda Gusek, Gladys Frasier and Geraldine Brennan; and two brothers, Wesley Wood Jr. and Dayton Wood.
Those left to cherish her memory are her adoptive family and longtime caregivers, Richard and Beverly Close and their daughters, her adoptive nieces from birth and their families, Amy Tilly (Greg) and Kristine Matteson (Glenn); as well as great-nephew, Nathan Tilley; and great-nieces, Neve Tilley and Abigail Matteson. She meant so much to them all. She is also survived by her nieces, Geraldine Strong and Debbie Sokol; her nephew, Raymond Strong; also her special friends, Paul and Heather Lamos; and lifelong friend, Nancy DeVol.
Graveside services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, with the Rev. Edward Suffern officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to special friend and caregiver, Shirley Cole, Richard Close and The Pines at Glens Falls Center for the care given to Edie.
In loving memory of Edie, contributions may be made to Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church, 548 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
