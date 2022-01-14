Aug. 6, 1938—Jan. 12, 2022

Edith Caggiano, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

She was born on Aug.t 6, 1938, in Bremerhaven, Germany to the late Johann and Alma (Fricke) von Glahn.

Edith graduated high school in Germany and went on to get her beautician’s license in Germany. In 1961 when she moved to the US, she owned her own shop, Edith’s Coiffeurs, in Yonkers. Her strong following made her known as the best beautician around.

Edith enjoyed reading, gardening, Hallmark movies, dessert, the casino and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent 10 years caring for her husband. She was a comfort to the patients at the nursing home. They called her an angel and now she is.

Edith is survived by her sons: Norbert (Lorraine) Caggiano and Victor Caggiano; daughter Cathyren (David) Caggiano Demko; sister, Helga Klimek; sister-in-law, Phyllis Savoy; cousins: Irma Bennett, Erika (Augie) Schumacher; grandchildren: Allyson (John) Fox, Amanda (Michele) Caggiano, Joseph Burns; great-grandchildren: James, Matthew and Christopher Fox, Lena Caggiano; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Jerry Caggiano.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m on Monday, Jan 17, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave (Route 9 and/or Marion Avenue), Saratoga Springs, NY.

A mass service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY.

Interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

