Jan. 28, 1935 — Dec. 18, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Edgar G. Purcell Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Glens Falls.
Born on Jan. 28, 1935 in Port Jervis, he was the son of Marie (McLaughlin) and Edgar G. Purcell Sr.
Edgar graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1952, excelling in academics and sports.
Upon graduating, Edgar served proudly in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged.
Edgar attended St. Mary’s Church of Glens Falls.
After Ed’s service to our country he enrolled in St. Lawrence University graduating in 1959, from there Ed attended Georgetown University Law School receiving his law degree and admitted to the bar in 1962.
Edgar practiced law briefly with John Hall in Glens Falls and then in Plattsburgh, for many years with State Senator Ron Stafford, at their firm Stafford, Purcell & Edwards.
In 2006, Ed was appointed to the state of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department’s Committee on Professional Standards for a three-year term. Another highlight of Ed’s career was being appointed assistant attorney general for the state of New York.
Ed was highly civic minded and enjoyed serving on many boards, he was president of the Clinton and Essex County NYS Bar Association, he served on the Board of Trustees of the Placid Memorial Hospital in Lake Placid, he also took great pride in his position with the Commission on Professional Standards and was a strong supporter of and serving on the local Hospice Board.
Ed enjoyed traveling to many European countries especially Austria and Switzerland.
To say Ed was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman would be an understatement, Ed greatly enjoyed his membership at GFCC, being outdoors and spending time at their cabin at Lake Clear and their home in Lake Placid.
He leaves behind his wife, Felicitas (Hanke) of 54 years; his adored Aunt Rayola McLaughlin of Milford, Pennsylvania; his sister, Rayola (Roger) Pedersen of Richmond, Vermont; nephews, Christopher (Lisa) of Rochester, and Mark of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; great-nieces, Erica, Eliza, Natalie and great-nephew, Nathan.
He donated his body to the Anatomical gift program at the Albany Medical College.
A memorial Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Donations can be made in Ed’s memory to High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Edgar was a true “gentle” man and he will be missed tremendously.
