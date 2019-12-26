Jan. 28, 1935 — Dec. 18, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Edgar G. Purcell Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019 in Glens Falls.

Born on Jan. 28, 1935 in Port Jervis, he was the son of Marie (McLaughlin) and Edgar G. Purcell Sr.

Edgar graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1952, excelling in academics and sports.

Upon graduating, Edgar served proudly in the U.S. Army before being honorably discharged.

Edgar attended St. Mary’s Church of Glens Falls.

After Ed’s service to our country he enrolled in St. Lawrence University graduating in 1959, from there Ed attended Georgetown University Law School receiving his law degree and admitted to the bar in 1962.

Edgar practiced law briefly with John Hall in Glens Falls and then in Plattsburgh, for many years with State Senator Ron Stafford, at their firm Stafford, Purcell & Edwards.

In 2006, Ed was appointed to the state of New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Third Judicial Department’s Committee on Professional Standards for a three-year term. Another highlight of Ed’s career was being appointed assistant attorney general for the state of New York.