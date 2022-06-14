May 18, 1948—June 10, 2022

ATHOL — Edgar Drexel, 74, of Athol, died June 10, 2022 at home after a long illness.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY on May 18, 1948, son of the late Jacob and Hilda Drexel. Ed graduated from Warrensburg Central School in 1966. He worked for many years at General Electric. His pastimes included hunting, trapping, and digging ginseng, but he had a real love for fishing.

He married Sally Kenyon in 1971, and they enjoyed many wonderful times together.

Ed was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in 1994 and has been active with the Warrensburg Congregation since then.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sally; son Ed Drexel, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Warrensburg; daughter Amy Drexel and her husband Rick Foster of LA; mother-in-law Monica Kenyon; brothers-in-law: Marc (Cheryl) Kenyon, and Jes (Pam) Kenyon; sisters-in-law: Donna Fulmer and Lois (Don) Cooper; six nieces; and two nephews that Ed loved very much.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warrensburg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 69 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Per Edgar’s request there are no calling hours scheduled. A funeral talk will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Warrensburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Schroon River Road, Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.