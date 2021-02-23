Edgar Albert King

Edgar provided a constant voice for honesty, fair treatment, conviction and purpose to see things through no matter the odds. He instilled these values in his family. Edgar then cheered the successes of his children and grandchildren in their businesses, their awards, accomplishments and endeavors which are attributed to his core and unwavering principles. He was a beloved father, husband, son, grandfather, uncle and great-grandfather and family teammate.

Edgar never missed an opportunity to promote agriculture and was respected by dairymen across New York State and the U.S. In recent years, he devoted much time and effort supporting Carolyn with her bed and breakfast operations which brought both of them great joy working together and meeting new folks who visited the Saratoga area. Even more recently, he has also been the ever cheerful greeter and tour guide for friends, guests and acquaintances at King Brothers Dairy, the newest endeavor at the present King Farm location that he and Carolyn founded in 1963.

Edgar’s Christian faith was important to him, and he was deeply grateful for the support of the members of his church in the past several years. Edgar and his family will be forever grateful to the medical community for his recent care, for their praying church community and for the outpouring love of neighbors.