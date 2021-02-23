Sept. 19, 1939—Feb. 21, 2021
BACON HILL—Edgar Albert King, born September 19, 1939, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021 with his loving family surrounding him. He was the son of William Edgar and Blanche (Schoonmaker) King.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Peck) King; his four sons and their families: son, David and LouAnne King of Waddington, Sara Bull (Matthew), Kristin King (Jordan Thomas), Laurie King(Jeremy Flint), Jennifer King; son Larry and Sally King of Saratoga Springs, son Jan King and Pandora Davis of Schuylerville, Nate King, Hannah King, and son Jeff and Becky King of Schuylerville, Jonathan King, Adam King, Lauren King; sister Barbara (William) Wakefield of Saratoga Springs; three great-granchildren: Simon, Isaac and Elaina Bull; and many nieces nephews and extended family.
Edgar was more than involved in his extended community. Born, raised and self-employed as a dairy farmer, he served on many Agricultural Cooperative Boards including Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), Dairylea, New England Dairy Promotion Board, served as the Deputy Commissioner of NYS Ag and Markets for Governors’ Hugh Carey and Mario Cuomo, served as deacon, elder and life-long member of the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, and was a lifelong Farm Bureau member.
Edgar was elected the Town of Northumberland Supervisor for 12 years, following in his father’s footsteps. He received many awards and recognitions during his career, too many to list.
Edgar provided a constant voice for honesty, fair treatment, conviction and purpose to see things through no matter the odds. He instilled these values in his family. Edgar then cheered the successes of his children and grandchildren in their businesses, their awards, accomplishments and endeavors which are attributed to his core and unwavering principles. He was a beloved father, husband, son, grandfather, uncle and great-grandfather and family teammate.
Edgar never missed an opportunity to promote agriculture and was respected by dairymen across New York State and the U.S. In recent years, he devoted much time and effort supporting Carolyn with her bed and breakfast operations which brought both of them great joy working together and meeting new folks who visited the Saratoga area. Even more recently, he has also been the ever cheerful greeter and tour guide for friends, guests and acquaintances at King Brothers Dairy, the newest endeavor at the present King Farm location that he and Carolyn founded in 1963.
Edgar’s Christian faith was important to him, and he was deeply grateful for the support of the members of his church in the past several years. Edgar and his family will be forever grateful to the medical community for his recent care, for their praying church community and for the outpouring love of neighbors.
Friends of the family may share their condolences at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY on Thursday February 25, 2021 from 3 p.m.–6 p m. Due to COVID restrictions, a facemask and social distancing will be required. Only 30 people will be allowed in at one time.
A private funeral service at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church will be broadcast on Zoom at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83677001773?wd=by9aZE95cnhZbW1zdWdKNSszUG9xUT09
Meeting ID: 836 7700 1773 Passcode: 72301 OR by phone 929-205-6099 and add the above ID and Passcode
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Edgar to the Bacon Hill Reformed Church or to a charity of your choice.
Online remembrances can be made to the family at www.flynnbrosinc.com
