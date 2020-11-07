Aug. 13, 1952—Nov. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Eddie J. Gadrick, 68, of Hudson Falls, passed away with his wife and cousin by his side, November 4, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born August 13, 1952, in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Ruth (Brown) Gadrick of Fort Edward and the late Edward J. Gadrick.

Eddie proudly served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged.

On June 21, 2003, Eddie married Judy Keech at the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls.

While living in Ardsley, Eddie owned and operated his own landscaping business. For many years, he was employed by Peckham Materials Corp., making many friends along the way. He was a past member of the American Legion in Ardsley and upon moving to Hudson Falls, he became a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion, Post 574.