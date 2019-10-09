Dec. 3, 1940 — Oct. 6, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Eddie J. Bolduc, 78, of Cronin Road, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at his home.
Born on Dec. 3, 1940 in the town of Lac-Mégantic, Québec, Canada, he was the son of the late Alfred and Aurora (Guay) Bolduc.
For many years he enjoyed working at Sandy Hill as a welder. During his career he made many lifelong friends.
Eddie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. He had many hobbies, some of which include ice fishing on Lake George and hunting in the Adirondacks with his daughter, Nicole. Eddie also enjoyed working in his garden. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog, Teddy. Eddie had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind, caring and compassionate father who gave his children and grandchildren everything they needed.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Michelle; his brothers, Ovila, Willie and Robert; and his sisters, Dora and Noella.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his daughters, Danielle Bolduc and her fiancé, Clyde Degray of Connecticut and Nicole Bolduc of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Porter and her husband, Robert, Bobby Cronin and Ashley Ojeda; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Porter, Lillyanne Porter and Jack Porter; several brothers and sisters who live in Canada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Donations in Eddie’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.