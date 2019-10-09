{{featured_button_text}}
Eddie J. Bolduc

Dec. 3, 1940 — Oct. 6, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Eddie J. Bolduc, 78, of Cronin Road, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at his home.

Born on Dec. 3, 1940 in the town of Lac-Mégantic, Québec, Canada, he was the son of the late Alfred and Aurora (Guay) Bolduc.

For many years he enjoyed working at Sandy Hill as a welder. During his career he made many lifelong friends.

Eddie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church. He had many hobbies, some of which include ice fishing on Lake George and hunting in the Adirondacks with his daughter, Nicole. Eddie also enjoyed working in his garden. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dog, Teddy. Eddie had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind, caring and compassionate father who gave his children and grandchildren everything they needed.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter, Michelle; his brothers, Ovila, Willie and Robert; and his sisters, Dora and Noella.

Survivors include his daughters, Danielle Bolduc and her fiancé, Clyde Degray of Connecticut and Nicole Bolduc of Queensbury; three grandchildren, Kayleigh Porter and her husband, Robert, Bobby Cronin and Ashley Ojeda; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas Porter, Lillyanne Porter and Jack Porter; several brothers and sisters who live in Canada; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Donations in Eddie’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

