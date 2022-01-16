Nov. 24, 1955—Dec. 23, 2021
SILVER SPRING, MD — Ed Alston was born on Nov. 24, 1955, to the late Freddie Alston and Bernice Reynolds Alston in East Harlem, NY. He was the youngest son of six siblings: Ed attended Benjamin Franklin High School in Harlem, NY and completed some undergraduate coursework at Hosto’s Community College. Professionally, Ed was a chauffeur and garage attendant for several years. He specifically worked in the funeral industry for companies including Benta’s Funeral Home and Unity Funeral Chapel.
Ed is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children: Omari, Arkim, Kiya and Shalette; brother, Fred; sisters: Pearl, and Bernice; granddaughters: Dream, Angela, Khloé; and one grandson, Ahsan. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, several adopted sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, and his loving friends.
Ed was full of joy and life and did not complain even when his health started to decline. The legacy of Ed Alston will forever be in our hearts.
