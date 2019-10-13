{{featured_button_text}}

July 3, 1939 — Sep. 24, 2019

Earle Robert Colegrove, 81, known as Charlie, passed away in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 with Parkinson’s disease. Born July 3, 1938, son of the late Wesley and Leatha Colegrove.

He was in the army, worked at Finch Pruyn for 27 years and in the Elks Club in Glens Falls.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his great granddaughter, Baily Young; and brothers, Thomas and Carl Colegrove.

Earle was survived by his children, Jeffery Colegrove, Charles (Betty) Colegrove, Michael (Lisa) Colegrove, Eric Colegrove and Michelle (Frank) Palmer; his grandchildren, Aimee (Stephen) Christman, Jeffery (Taylor) Colegrove, Brendon, Mathew and Ian Colegrove, Melissa (John) Young, Mia (Andre) Martinez, Michael Colegrove, Adrianna and Ashley Colegrove, Sabrina, Spencer and Shellbe Palmer; great grandchildren, Savannah and Aurora Young; and a sister, Carol Mcnaughton; and many nieces and nephews.

To express condolences please send donations to Parkinson’s Disease in memory of Earle.

