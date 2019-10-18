July 3, 1939 — Sept. 24, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Earle Robert Colegrove, 81, known as Charlie, passed away in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 with Parkinson’s disease.
Born July 3, 1938, son of the late Wesley and Leatha Colegrove.
He was in the Army, worked at Finch Pruyn for 27 years and in the Elks Club in Glens Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Bailey Young; and his brothers, Thomas and Carl Colegrove.
Earle was survived by his children, Jeffery Colegrove, Charles (Betty) Colegrove, Michael (Lisa) Colegrove, Eric Colegrove and Michelle (Frank) Palmer; his grandchildren, Aimee (Stephen) Christman, Jeffery (Taylor) Colegrove, Brendon, Mathew and Ian Colegrove, Malissa (John) Young, Mia (Andre) Martinez, Michael Colegrove, Adrianna and Ashley Colegrove, Sabrina, Spencer and Shellbe Palmer; his great-grandchildren, Savannah and Aurora Young; and a sister, Carol Mcnaughton; and many nieces and nephews.
To express condolences, please send donations to Parkinson’s Disease in memory of Earle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.