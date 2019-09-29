July 3, 1938 — Sept. 24, 2019
SUMMERFIELD, FL — Earle Robert Colegrove, known by friends and family as Charlie, died at home, peacefully, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was surrounded by his wife, Paula, and loving family and on Facebook video messenger for family who couldn’t be there.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Oscala, Florida 34471.
There are no funeral services per his wishes.
