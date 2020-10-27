Earl T. Martin

May 18, 1965- Oct. 24, 2020

The wonderful and incredible Earl Martin has taken his place among the stars. He peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Earl was born May 18, 1965 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Edward T. and June D. Martin

To put into words, Earl’s impact on the lives he touched would be an insurmountable task. Earl was involved with many programs throughout his life, and engaged in each with a wonder and excitement that made you smile. He had a love for his family, superheroes, playing his guitar, writing in his notebook, traveling, food, and music, especially the songs from The Sound of Music. Earl was the ultimate dancer; no one could last longer on the dance floor than him.