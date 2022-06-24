Earl S. Bebo

July 3, 1942 - June 18, 2022

RHINEBECK — Earl S. Bebo was born in Whitehall, NY to Charles and Velita (Rondeau) Bebo. Earl was raised in Whitehall, after graduating from Whitehall High School in 1960 he then attended Michigan State University.

In 1967, he married Joyce (Arquette) Bebo, also from Whitehall. Earl served as a Captain in the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971. During his last fifteen months of service he was stationed in Vietnam.

After returning to the states, Earl pursued a career in hotel management. This took Joyce and his two daughters to Boston, MA where he worked for Marriott Corporation. In 1977, they returned to NY with Earl becoming the Innkeeper of The Beekman Arms Hotel in Rhinebeck, NY. In 1982, he started working at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY until his retirement.

In his retirement, Earl enjoyed reading James Patterson novels, watching all types of sporting events, and spending time with his family.

Earl was predeceased by his wife, Joyce (Arquette) Bebo and sister Sue (Bebo) LaForge.

Earl is survived by his two daughters: Lynnea Bebo of Rhinebeck, NY and Renee (Douglas) Utzig of Oviedo, FL; two granddaughters: Sydney and Riley Utzig of Oviedo, FL; his two sisters: Louise Michela of Albany, NY and Patricia Bebo of Hartford, NY; his two nieces: Sheila Burke of Albany, NY and Suzanne (LaForge) Greeley of Grantham, NH; and a nephew Bruce Burke of Fort Worth, TX.

Family and friends may call at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 William St., Whitehall NY 12887 on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. Following the calling hours there will be a prayer service held at the Funeral Home by Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst of the Our Lady Of Hope Roman Catholic Church officiating.

Online condolences can be left at www.Jillsonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made in Earl's name to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown, NY 10598 - 1-800-942-0149, www.guidingeyes.org.