March 7, 1937—Feb. 4, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Earl Louis Hobbs, 85, a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, passed away Feb. 4, 2023, at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehab.

Born March 7, 1937, in Ellenburg Center, NY, he was the son of the late Earl and Lena (LaSage) Hobbs.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He worked for Duke Cement of Glens Falls, retiring after 25 years of loyal service.

Earl was an avid bowler throughout most of his life, and also loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also loved to dance and his country music, following the local bands of his two brothers wherever they performed around the Glens Falls-Albany-Vermont area.

Earl always had a joke or a funny story to tell, and family members often wondered if he had a serious bone in his body. He was always fun to be around. Earl and Sandy enjoyed being a part of the “Birthday Club,” dining with their fan club friends, at various restaurants in the area.

Besides his parents, Earl was predeceased by his wife, Sandy (Havens); his sisters, and their spouses: Ella and AJ Huntington, Alta and Harold Barcomb, Thelma and Leonard Burdo; his brother, Hermann Hobbs and stepbrothers, Glenn and Darwin Hobbs; his son-in-law, Manuel Rivera; mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Mary Havens; brothers-in law: Daniel Havens and Leo Boyea, and sister-in-law, Judy (Havens) Kibling.

Earl is survived by his children: Arthur (Susan) Hobbs of GA, and Rhonda Hobbs Rivera of FL, Tina (Robert) Peck and Carole Ann (Darren) Ross of Warrensburg; his stepchildren: April Diffee, Veljohn (Jessica) Diffee and Charles Conlon; his brother, Gary (Donna ) Hobbs of Hudson Falls; and his sister, Irma Boyea of Chateaugay, NY; his in-laws: Chris (Barbara) Fontaine, George (Anna) Dowling, Robert (Rita) Kibling, and Flossie Hobbs; his many grandchildren, including his grandsons: Tyler, Cody and Hunter Briggs, whom he shared a special bond; his great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Burial service will follow for Earl and Sandra at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at 3 p.m., at the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St. in Hudson Falls.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.