June 14, 1966—July 30, 2021
NORTH GRANVILLE — Earl K. VanGuilder, Sr., age 55, passed away on July 30, 2021, following a battle with Stage 4 throat cancer.
Earl was born on June 14, 1966, the son of Clarence and Regina (Wilson) VanGuilder.
Earl had several jobs but will be remembered as a meat cutter at Edwards Market for a long time, and he also worked in various quarries over the years.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved going on motorcycle rides. He had a collection of all things “Eagle.” However, his favorite way to spend time was with his family. One of his favorites was making phone calls to the children and grandchildren, impersonating Santa or the Easter Bunny.
His heart was made of gold and always had an open door without judgment to anyone needing a hand.
Earl was predeceased by his father, brothers Clarence, Jr., Timothy VanGuilder, and Timothy Lee. Survivors are his mother, Regina Deere (William) and stepmother, Evelyn VanGuilder. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Austin Campbell, Kenneth VanGuilder, Cassondra VanGuilder, Ashley VanGuilder, Earl VanGuilder, Jr., Brittaney VanGuilder, Austin Perry, Amber Perry, and Lucas Sisco. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren. Childhood memories will be shared forever with his siblings: James VanGuilder, Gene VanGuilder, Joey VanGuilder, Kevin Lee, Regina Johnson, MaryAnn VanGuilder, Ashley VanGuilder Heather Champeney and Natasha Ferguson; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; and cousins.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
