June 14, 1966—July 30, 2021

NORTH GRANVILLE — Earl K. VanGuilder, Sr., age 55, passed away on July 30, 2021, following a battle with Stage 4 throat cancer.

Earl was born on June 14, 1966, the son of Clarence and Regina (Wilson) VanGuilder.

Earl had several jobs but will be remembered as a meat cutter at Edwards Market for a long time, and he also worked in various quarries over the years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved going on motorcycle rides. He had a collection of all things “Eagle.” However, his favorite way to spend time was with his family. One of his favorites was making phone calls to the children and grandchildren, impersonating Santa or the Easter Bunny.

His heart was made of gold and always had an open door without judgment to anyone needing a hand.