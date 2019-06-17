{{featured_button_text}}
Earl K. Hamel Jr.

March 26, 1937 — June 15, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Earl K. Hamel Jr., 82, of Lake George, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 peacefully at home.

Born on March 26, 1937 in Hartford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Earl and Grace (Mueller) Hamel. He was a longtime resident of Connecticut until 1990, when he moved to Lake George. Earl was just a young boy and one of the lucky survivors of the July 6, 1944 Hartford Circus Fire. He graduated from Weaver High in Hartford, Connecticut, class of 1955 and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lake George. Earl was an avid Red Sox Fan, loved horse racing and Saratoga Race Track. He retired from working in the printing business to open Sports and More Collectables Store in Aviation Mall, where he became the unofficial mayor of the Aviation Mall.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Hamel on July 7, 2016.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Susan LaPorte (Jeffrey) of Connecticut; son, David Hamel (Katherine) of Glens Falls; grandson, Adam LaPorte of Connecticut; granddaughter, Monica Steben (Jeffrey) of Connecticut; granddaughter, Marley Hamel (Matthew Flint) of Glens Falls; granddaughter, Sarah Hamel of Glens Falls; grandson, Nicholas Hamel of Glens Falls; and great-grandson, Matthew Flint of Glens Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at St. James Episcopal Church, Lake George.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, next to the love of his life and his best buddy, Emerson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 959 Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804 in memory of Earl.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

