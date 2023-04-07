June 27, 1933—April 5, 2023

CORINTH — Earl J. Dearborn, 89, of Heath Road, joined the love of his life, Alice, in Heaven on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 27, 1933 in Lake Luzerne, he was the son of the late Earl and Ella (Osborne) Dearborn.

Earl attended Corinth Central School.

He married his one true love, Alice DeMarsh on Sept. 27, 1953 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided for many years on Heath Road in Corinth. She passed away April 2, 1996 following 42 years of marriage.

Earl was employed for over 40 years at Arthur White and Sons in Corinth until his retirement in 1996.

He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed motorcycles, horseshoes, darts, hunting, fishing and camping.

Besides his wife, and his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter at birth; three sisters: Elizabeth “Hump,” Lila and Gladys; and his great-granddaughter, Patience Tubbs.

Survivors include six children: Susan Ovitt (Lewis) of Hudson Falls, Steven Dearborn (Terrie) of Greenfield Center, Carl Dearborn (Paula) of Corinth, Willie Dearborn (Priscilla) of IN, Connie Tubbs (Randy) of Corinth, and Angie McDonald of Corinth; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four siblings: Alice Priester of Saratoga, Minnie Comrie of Chestertown, Dave Dearborn (Jane) of Corinth, and Bill Dearborn (Helene) of Corinth; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his live-in companion of 20 years, Ellie “Squeak” Shippee of Corinth.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Luzerne Cemetery, Route 9N, Lake Luzerne.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Community Hospice of Saratoga and also the staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Earl during his illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to: Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.