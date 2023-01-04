Oct. 11, 1947—Dec. 31, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Earl J. “Chief” MacDuff, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

Born on Oct. 11, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Earl and Rosemarie (Brady) MacDuff, Sr.

Chief was a die-hard Giants, Yankees, and hockey fan. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Forrest Sherman during the Vietnam Era. Chief was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the Greenjackets in 2015.

On Jan. 22, 1971, Chief married the love of his life Barbara Dudley in Glens Falls. When ever you saw one of them, the other was not far behind.

Chief worked for the Hudson Falls Police Department as a school crossing guard for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, Chief was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Rory MacDuff; his sister, Earlene Doyle; his special father and mother-in-law, “Mac” and “Bubbles”; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 51 years, Barb MacDuff; his children: Brandi (Matt) Brockway; Earl (Billy Jo) MacDuff; his grandchildren: Greg (Joyce), Geoffery, Brezzy (Nate), Nick; his siblings: Duke, Bill (Heidi), Paul (Crystal), Anna (Wade) Marchese, Shelly, and Rod; sister-in-laws, Susan and Karen; stepmother, Ann MacDuff; his best buddy, John (Stella) Dickinson; special cousins, Dorie (Bud) Brammer; his Trout Lake family; several nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and many special people and you know who you are.

At Chief’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Memorial donations in Chief’s memory can be made a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY, 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com