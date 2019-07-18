{{featured_button_text}}

November 27, 1947 — July 5, 2019

ALBANY — Earl F. Carswell, 71, of Albany, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Peter’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on Nov. 27, 1947 in Whitehall, Earl was the eldest son of Watson and Connie Carswell. Earl attended Whitehall Central Schools and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.

He was employed in the restaurant industry until he started working as a railroad inspector, for first the NYS Department of Transportation and then the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Earl enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, cooking, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and listening to music, particularly Elton John and ABBA.

Earl was predeceased by his father, Watson Carswell.

Survivors include his mother, Connie Carswell of Whitehall; brothers, William (Deb) Carswell of Elmira and Alan Carswell of Whitehall; children, Kelly (Tim) Leonard of Slingerlands, Scott (Heather) Carswell of Winter Park, Florida and Lindsay (Ryan Yaddow) Carswell of Rotterdam; and grandchildren, Colin and Emma Leonard, Hannah and Jonah Carswell and Gavin Schmid. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, especially Beth Manzer, LPN and Danine McShane, NP.

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, July 22, at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Following calling hours there will be a graveside service with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post #83 in Greenmount Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

