November 27, 1947 — July 5, 2019
ALBANY — Earl F. Carswell, 71, of Albany, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Peter’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born on Nov. 27, 1947 in Whitehall, Earl was the eldest son of Watson and Connie Carswell. Earl attended Whitehall Central Schools and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.
He was employed in the restaurant industry until he started working as a railroad inspector, for first the NYS Department of Transportation and then the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Earl enjoyed watching sports, especially his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, cooking, fishing, jigsaw puzzles and listening to music, particularly Elton John and ABBA.
Earl was predeceased by his father, Watson Carswell.
Survivors include his mother, Connie Carswell of Whitehall; brothers, William (Deb) Carswell of Elmira and Alan Carswell of Whitehall; children, Kelly (Tim) Leonard of Slingerlands, Scott (Heather) Carswell of Winter Park, Florida and Lindsay (Ryan Yaddow) Carswell of Rotterdam; and grandchildren, Colin and Emma Leonard, Hannah and Jonah Carswell and Gavin Schmid. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Peter’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, especially Beth Manzer, LPN and Danine McShane, NP.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, July 22, at Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Following calling hours there will be a graveside service with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post #83 in Greenmount Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.